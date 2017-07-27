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Sandro Schuh
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silhouette of tree during golden hour
Beautiful sunset
A map marker
Arambaré, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sunset
bird
sunrise
trees
beautiful
dawn
country
dusk
savanna
savannah
sol
brazil
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