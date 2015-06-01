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Claudia Viloria
viloria
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silhouette of plant during dawn
Warm orange lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
clouds
river
orange
lake
morning
yellow
reflection
fog
dawn
twilight
shore
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