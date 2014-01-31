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Mayur Gala
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silhouette of person's hands forming heart
Love under setting sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 31, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
sunset
dark
sunrise
sun
love
earth
night
light
love wallpaper
grey
heart
hands
morning
yellow
romance
silhouette
i love you
friend
blur
PNG images
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