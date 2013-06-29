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silhouette of person's feet against white background
monochrome persons feet
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-C3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
food
people
dark
white
body
feet
silhouette
monochrome
intimate
intimacy
contrast
foot
legs
leg
barefoot
toes
barefeet
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