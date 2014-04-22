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Kimberly Richards
kimberlyrichards
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silhouette of person with guitar
Desert rock
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
grass
grey
sand
guitar
monochrome
album cover
musician
musical instrument
sand dunes
dunes
b&w
silo
silhoutte
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