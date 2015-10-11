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Ales Krivec
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silhouette of person standing on rocks watching sunset
Watching the mountain sunset
A map marker
Mojstrovka, Slovenia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sunset
mountains
sunrise
human
snow
sports
ice
adventure
rock
silhouette
cold
evening
peak
top
rocky
people
mountain range
outdoors
dawn
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