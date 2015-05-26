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Sagar Dani
sagardani
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silhouette of people riding elephant
Elephant Rides
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
dark
black
grey
elephant
africa
fog
silhouette
safari
dusk
foggy
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