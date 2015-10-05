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Michał Parzuchowski
mparzuchowski
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silhouette of mountains covered with fog
Sharp mountain ridges
A map marker
Wysokie Tatry, Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
grey
scenery
fog
scenic
skyline
mountain range
wilderness
summit
alpine
rocky
majestic
paysage
slovakia
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