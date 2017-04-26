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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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silhouette of mountain under blue sky during daytime
Unchanging
A map marker
Glacier Point, Yosemite Valley, United States
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Published on
April 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
mountains
sunrise
peace
morning
adventure
unsplash
yosemite
wild
wander
space
universe
scenery
countryside
mountain range
outer space
outdoors
astronomy
united states
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