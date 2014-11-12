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Josh Felise
jfelise
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silhouette of mountain during golden hour
sunrise over mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
sun
clouds
orange
grey
hills
hill
dawn
dusk
lens flare
peak
moutains
haze
hazy
ariel
contrails
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