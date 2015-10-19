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Patrick Hendry
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silhouette of man standing on hill under starry night
Patrick Hendry
A map marker
Bonneville Salt Flats, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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united states
bonneville salt flats
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