Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette of man sitting on stone looking at body of water
sunset silhouette
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 18, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
beach
portrait
people
sunset
sea
fashion
black
clouds
grey
rock
silhouette
rocks
cliff
hat
silouette
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20