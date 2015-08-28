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Andreas Rønningen
andozo
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silhouette of man and woman on body of water at daytime
In the bay
A map marker
Hovedøya, Oslo, Norge
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
sea
couple
mountains
love
grey
boat
vacation
friendship
rocks
sailing
sailboat
honeymoon
people together
sail boat
companionship
oslo
norge
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