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Charlie Hang
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silhouette of man and woman
Kiss overlooking the sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
man
sunset
blue
couple
love
night
romantic
urban
cityscape
horizon
city lights
kiss
view
dusk
lovers
lover
contrail
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