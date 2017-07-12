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Dayne Topkin
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silhouette of hill and tree during nighttime
Dark starry sky
A map marker
Pike National Forest, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
night sky
night
trees
stars
star
camping
silhouette
horizon
astro
space
universe
starry sky
outer space
outdoors
astronomy
united states
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