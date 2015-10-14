Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sérgio Rola
sergio_rola
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette of dome sculpture
Black white industrial tower
A map marker
London, U.K.
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
city
building
tech
architecture
london
outdoor
grey
urban
metal
circle
structure
tower
gas
tower of london
cage
bars
blackandwhite
u.k.
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20