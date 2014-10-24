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silhouette of city skyline near body of water
Chicago from Michigan Lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
sunrise
grey
lake
urban
chicago
cityscape
skyline
outdoors
dawn
evening
dusk
downtown
harbor
sillouette
michigan lake
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