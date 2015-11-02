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Alex Martinez
alex_martinez
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silhouette of birds on electric wires
Birds On Wires
A map marker
White Castle, United States
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Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
bird
birds
line
teal
cable
power line
wire
sit
powerline
telephone pole
united states
white castle
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