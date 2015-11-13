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Patrick Hendry
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silhouette of bird flying on sky during golden hour
Warm sunset sky
A map marker
Coeur d'Alene, United States
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Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
bird
sunrise
sun
trees
orange
eagle
flight
brown
silhouette
outdoors
dawn
flying
woodland
wing
outline
soar
united states
coeur d'alene
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