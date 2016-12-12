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Guillaume Bolduc
guibolduc
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silhouette mountain and gray clouds
Chasing the sunset
A map marker
Magog, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
grey
sunset
sunrise
canada
mountain range
outdoors
dawn
dusk
red sky
peak
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