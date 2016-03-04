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Timon Studler
derstudi
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signage on the road
Graffiti sticker sign
A map marker
Rome, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 4, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
italy
street
grey
rome
urban
environment
graffiti
sign
street art
vote
sticker
post
streetart
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