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Raphael Schaller
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Siberian husky on snow field
Yawning husky on snow
A map marker
Kandersteg, Switzerland
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Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
mountains
outdoor
snow
switzerland
grey
wolf
blur
tired
mountain range
rest
husky
open
head
outside
tongue
wide
canine
sled
4K images
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