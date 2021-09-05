Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bundo Kim
@bundo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
dahlia
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
daisy
daisies
petal
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
932 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Magic
79 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor