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Abigail Sisson
abiejewell
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short-fur white and black cat on gray post
Taking the high ground
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
portrait
animal
dark
animals
eyes
shadow
pet
fence
ears
sit
stare
perch
mammal
siamese
adorable
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