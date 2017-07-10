Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeff Rodgers
jrodgers51
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
short-fur brown lion cub lying on green grass plant
Lion Cub with an Attitude
A map marker
South Africa
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
tiger
wildlife
grey
cheetah
blur
bokeh
small
cougar
big cat
predator
carnivore
cub
feline
whisker
flower
cat
lion
plant
south africa
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20