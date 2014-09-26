Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Juskteez Vu
juskteez
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shooting star under blue sky
stars in the sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 26, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
space
blue
night
galaxy
universe
stars
galaxy wallpaper
star
milky way
sky background
sky wallpaper
space background
star wallpaper
outdoors
outer space
galaxy background
shooting star
star background
shooting
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20