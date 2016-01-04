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Duy Nguyễn
rickyngk
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shoal of orange and gray koi fish
Fishes
A map marker
tp. Đà Lạt, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
garden
fish
wildlife
lake
crowd
aquarium
outdoors
pond
koi
marine life
fishes
koi pond
shoal
food
vietnam
seafood
sea life
shrimp
invertebrate
Backgrounds
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