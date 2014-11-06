I always thought this photo was worthless but somehow deep down in my heart, I loved the way this picture was taken. One day I heard about a platform called “unsplash” and I immediately opened up my browser and started typing “u n s p l a s h . c o m”. It took me few mins to absorb what I was just looking at. Once I got through my excitement phase. I started looking for the best shots that I had in my camera roll… and there it was this shot… the most worthy worthless shot. Now it’s yours to use. I hope it was worthy for you to use…