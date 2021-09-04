Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ashok acharya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rara, Mugu, Nepal
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
rara
mugu
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
nature green
nature images
nature landscape
natural beauty
Purple Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
Forest Backgrounds
hiking
landscape nature
wanderer
#wanderlust
Travel Images
hiking trail
Landscape Images & Pictures
wander
Public domain images
Related collections
wonder
66 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
wonder
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds