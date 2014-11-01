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Kris Atomic
krisatomic
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shallow shot of white daisies
White chamomile
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
natural
growth
floral
gardening
blossom
meadow
daisy
dandelion
macro
bright
fresh
daisies
thistle
wild flower
blooming
flower nature
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