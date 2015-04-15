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Azrul Aziz
roy23
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shallow photography of of man and woman sitting looking at sun rise
Couple Exploring Nature
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
man
people
fashion
couple
sunrise
grass
field
sunlight
style
outdoors
jacket
hat
sunny
cap
hood
beam
human
clothing
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