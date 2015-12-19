Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Marc Wieland
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography wheats
Rural Agriculture
A map marker
Landquart, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
plant
farm
blue sky
agriculture
field
farming
wheat
crop
grain
corn
harvest
ear
farmland
cereal
midwest
county
food
grass
vegetable
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20