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Chetan Menaria
chetanmenaria
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shallow focus photography on dry leaves on rock formation
Dried autumn leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 11, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
autumn
wood
grey
leaves
soil
rocks
floor
ground
dirt
dust
micro
close-up
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