Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Marcelo Matarazzo
marcelo2016
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
shallow focus photography of woman in black spaghetti strap top
Golden Hour Portrait
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
grey
sunlight
golden hour
bokeh
bracelet
glow
arm
looking
flare
caucasian
people
human
female
leisure activities
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20