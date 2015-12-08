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Greg Raines
mistergregory
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shallow focus photography of woman covered with shawl
Woman by a waterfall
A map marker
Snoqualmie Falls, Snoqualmie, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
fashion
female
waterfall
white
scenery
rock
style
pose
outdoors
blanket
blonde
plaid
blonde hair
folk
flannel
black jeans
united states
snoqualmie falls
4K images
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