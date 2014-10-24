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John Murphy
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shallow focus photography of white dandelions
Snow white flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
summer
green
music
plant
white
growth
floral
blossom
daisy
white flowers
bloom
petal
stem
botany
blooming
spring time
flora
Royalty-free images
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