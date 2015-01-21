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Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
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shallow focus photography of white ceramic mug beside two baked cookies on brown wooden board
Coffee mug and biscuit
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
tea
drink
brown
cookies
pen
coffe
cup
cookie
list
note
beverage
wooden table
biscuits
wooden
biscuit
wood desk
white cup
treat
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