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Nikita Burdin
burdin
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shallow focus photography of watch
Scuffed vintage wristwatch
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
grey
watch
focus
silver
object
wristwatch
dirty
scratch
lettering
embossing
scratched
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