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Vidar Kristiansen
vidar
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shallow focus photography of two brown mushrooms
Wet brown mushrooms
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
grey
plants
mushroom
blur
bokeh
moss
ground
grow
mushrooms
dew
wet
fungus
mashroom
toadstools
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