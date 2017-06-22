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Paul Hanaoka
plhnk
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shallow focus photography of tuxedo cat
White and black cat
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
portrait
animal
dark
grey
eyes
cat wallpaper
kitten
pet
nose
fur
cat background
green eyes
feline
whisker
whiskers
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