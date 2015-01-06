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John Price
johnprice
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shallow focus photography of trees filled of snow
Snowy crabapples
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
natural
plant
trees
white
red
grey
winter wallpaper
leaves
winter background
cold
berries
fresh
berry
cranberry
twig
crabapple
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