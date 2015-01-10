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Matthias Heil
matthias_heil
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shallow focus photography of stone and grass
Rough rock in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A37
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
land
grey
field
morning
rock
path
ground
close up
gray
vegetation
closeup
close
heath
filed
ground level
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