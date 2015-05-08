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Genta Mochizawa
gentam
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shallow focus photography of spider web
Droplets on a spiderweb
A map marker
Nantan, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SIGMA, DP1X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
autumn
grass
grey
farm
field
fog
spider
blur
bokeh
haze
spiderweb
nature wallpapers
nature backgrounds
cobweb
animal wallpapers
selective focus
japan
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