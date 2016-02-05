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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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shallow focus photography of snow flakes
Snowflakes up close
A map marker
Flushing, Michigan, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
winter wallpaper
ice
winter background
crystal
snowflake
macro
frost
snowflake background
snow flake
blade of grass
united states
michigan
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