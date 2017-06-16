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David von Diemar
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shallow focus photography of smoothie in crystal glass on table
Coffee in the Morning
A map marker
Eberstadt, Lich, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
coffee
cafe
table
morning
glass
milk
brown
drink
drinks
beverage
cappuccino
spoon
foam
cutlery
jug
pouring
pour
caucasian
saucepan
HD Wallpapers
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