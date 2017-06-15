I just graduated college and immediately started a job at a marketing agency and also continued to work my current job as well. After weeks of working with no days off, a few close friends and I went on a camping trip up in northern Michigan. As I start my “adult” life, I’m quickly realizing that the imposed priorities of post-graduates don’t give way for spontaneity or travel. This trip was the first time I haven’t felt completely overworked and stressed in months so I’ve decided to chase that feeling. Here’s to setting your own priorities and living life by no one’s rules but your own.
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