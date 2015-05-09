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Moritz Schmidt
moroo
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shallow focus photography of scrabble pieces
Scrabble tiles
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJICOLOR EUROPE, AGFA d-scan
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
grey
table
game
text
vacation
games
fun
blur
toys
word
words
tiles
letters
quiet
board games
blocks
family time
selective focus
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