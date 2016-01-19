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McKinley Law
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shallow focus photography of purple and yellow flowers held bu person in lawn during day
Smoking flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
summer
hot
happy
hand
smoke
floral
cool
wildflowers
bokeh
colors
weeds
petals
burning
depth of field
holding
burning flower
food
plant
HDR images
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