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Isabela Kronemberger
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shallow focus photography of plant in pot
Brasil succulent
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
sunlight
cactus
vase
potted plant
succulent
pot
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