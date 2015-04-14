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Jason Zook
jasondoesstuff
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shallow focus photography of plant
Green Thumb
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
green
home
plant
grey
plants
cactus
container
potted plant
succulent
pot
cacti
flowerpot
pot plant
cactu
copper pot
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